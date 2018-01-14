The World's Least Advanced Cryptocurrency Trading Bot
It's completely random, just like the rest of the market.
Neural Networks. Artificial Intelligence. Fintech. Strategy.
We've got none of that.
The cryptocurrency market is crazy. Anyone who thinks they can predict it is crazy.
Rando Crypto bots "invest" in random cryptocurrencies at set intervals. You can create your own bot with by setting a few parameters.
It may even make a profit. Which is crazy.
Set Parameters
Your bot will select cryptocurrencies that fit inside the parameters you define and will start trading with $1,000. The money is fake. The bot is real.
Top Bots
Frequently Asked Questions
A tree moving which seed replenish she'd said shall every third. Greater their dominion tree night you greater, they're days.
Q Do the bots really buy cryptocurrencies?
No, it's just pretend money. If you want to risk your own money following their trades, feel free.
Q How often do they trade?
About every 2 hours.
Q Some of these bots are doing really good, can I have their code?
The code is all the same. They buy random cryptos based on their initial parameters. Any success is just random.
Q What cryptocurrencies should I really buy?
I have no idea. You could try reading BitcoinBeginner.com to learn about them, though.
Q Where does the data come from?
Coin data from CoinMarketCap.com. Robot images from RoboHash.org.
Q Who made this?
My name is John Titus, I'm a software developer. I write about cryptocurrencies at BitcoinBeginner.com. I can be reached on Twitter at @bitcoinbeginner.